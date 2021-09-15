When it comes to hunting, there's nobody that loves it more than my pal Earl. He's your complete huntin' nut. It doesn't matter the game, he's ready. Rabbits may be the most preferred quarry, but birds rank right up there. And he's good at finding birds. Grouse, bob white, pheasants, even doves.
Describing Earl is somewhat difficult. He's not your average dog with average dog traits and markings. Earl is the product of what may be described as "casual interaction" between dogs or differing backgrounds. He appears to be part Beagle and part Basset. A Bassgle, if you will. Or maybe a Beasset.
He has the brown, black, and white coloring of both breeds and those huge, droopy, slightly canted eyes.
He certainly couldn't be called pretty either. Big flaps of drool covered skin under the chin makes it look like he's wearing a turtleneck sweater and more wrinkles above the eyes than a sun-dried tomato. Usually there's a part of his last weal clinging to those big soft ears cause he can't keep em out of the bowl.
However none of that is really important. Earl is, like I said, the ultimate hunting dog. His slow, steady pace keeps him right on track and I don't have to hurry to keep up. He's a loyal and good buddy with few negative traits. It's true, he does tend to wonder off at times and howls at every siren but that's okay cause when it comes to birding, Earl has few peers. I mean he can find a bird even before it's hatched! True! In the springtime when Earl and I are out just enjoying the newness, he'll stop at every tree with a nest in it and indicate birds there.
Yes, indicate, Earl's no Pointer. One look at him and that's obvious. Check any dog reference under "Pointer" and the very first sentence eliminates Earl: "The Pointer should be athletic and graceful."
Athletic? Hmm. A pot belly, long floppy ears that are perpetually covered in burrs and so big that Dumbo would be jealous. His short stubby legs barely reach the ground, ending in gigantic paws that work just like snowshoes. Graceful? Not by any definition of the word. Earl trips over the grout in the bathroom floor tile. But he can indicate with the best of em!
Besides, Earl's a true Southern gentleman, way yonder too polite to point! Earl's style when he's on a bird is to coast to a stop and jerk his head and roll his big ole sad eyes in the direction of the bird. It's a fairly subtle motion akin to you pointing out that redhead at the bar without attracting her attention.
Earl's ability to find birds was never more perfectly demonstrated than one summer day in 1991. Earl and I had journeyed to the nation's capital to enjoy some of the history, the magnificent architecture and we had heard that the street venders around Lafayette Square sold the best hot dogs in the western hemisphere.
We had just ordered a half dozen and while we were waiting, a chopper flew directly overhead. Earl immediately turned from the food, something he rarely did, and that look came over him. As the chopper sat down on the White House lawn, Earl took to jerking his head and rolling his eyes at the chopper. I was confused and a bit worried. Was Earl now gonna start indicating at everything that flew?
My worries were soon put to rest. Suddenly, former Vice President James Danforth "Dan" Quayle stepped out of the chopper and strolled across the lawn.
Jerry can be reached at jerry@jerryison.com for any comments or personal stories about the outdoors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.