Heather Moore

PIKETON- Heather Lynn Moore, 51, of Piketon, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in OSU James Cancer Center, Columbus, Ohio. She was born January 27, 1970 in Portsmouth, Ohio daughter of James David and Linda Cheryl (Lute) Smith of Piketon, Ohio. On May 25, 2019 Heather was united in marriage to Denver Lee Moore who survives. Also surviving is her son, William Chase David Beavers of Chicago, Illinois; two stepsons, Dylan and Derek Moore; a stepdaughter, Danielle Moore; granddaughter, Addyson Johnson; sister, Rachel (Brian) Fuller of Piketon; nephews, Baden and Brody Fuller; nieces, Brelyn and Bailey Fuller; aunt, Elizabeth Starr Smith of Piketon; and uncles, Wayne (Sharon) Lute and David (Cindy) Lute both of Lucasville, Ohio. Heather was preceded in death by siblings, Heidi Lynn Smith and James Morgan Smith; maternal grandparents, Nolene Imogene (Mustard) Lute and Roger Donald Lute and paternal grandparents, James William Smith and Nancy Anne (Cutler) Smith.
Heather was a second grade teacher at Jasper Elementary in Piketon, a 1988 graduate of Piketon High School and she attended Smith Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. David Marhoover officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
