SCIOTOVILLE- On Monday, Aug. 2nd at 4:17 pm, the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle serious injury crash on Highland Bend Road near the intersection of Stockham Hollow Road.
Daniel McGuire, 57, of Portsmouth, was driving a 2010 Toyota Highlander westbound on Highland Bend Road. He drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Mr. McGuire sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was
pronounced deceased on arrival at Southern Ohio Medical Center. Mr. McGuire was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation at this time.
The Ohio State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Porter Township Fire Department and EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.