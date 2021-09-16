1. Additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Pike County
The Pike County General Health District reported the deaths of three Pike County residents on Thursday, continuing an increase in both deaths and case increases this month. With the 51st death, the health district has confirmed 11 deaths since Sept. 7.
PCGHD asked for residents to respect the privacy of these families as they mourn and to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.
2. Adena rescheduling overnight elective surgical procedures
CHILLICOTHE– Effective Wednesday, Sept. 15, Adena Health System is rescheduling its elective surgical procedures for a later date that require an overnight stay in the hospital through next week. This temporary change is being made out of an abundance of caution due to a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and record-high patient volumes.
Adena leadership is making this decision in order to continue providing safe, high-quality care to the influx of patients requiring hospitalization due to both COVID-19 and unrelated serious medical issues.
3. Sept. 19 in History
On Sept. 19, 1983, New Zealand became the first nation to grant women the right to vote. On Sept. 19, 1957, First underground nuclear test took place in Nevada. On Sept. 19, 1974, actor and comedian Jimmy Fallon was born. On Sept. 19, 1991, German hikers near the Austria-Italy border discovered the naturally preserved mummy of a man from about 3,300 BC; Europe's oldest natural human mummy, he is dubbed Otzi the Iceman because his lower half was encased in ice.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
