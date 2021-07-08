WAVERLY- A local couple is continuing its search for financial help to cover repair costs to their home on Prosperity Road.
An effort for the last five years, Linda Atkins said the conditions of her home where she lives with her 72-year-old husband, Eric, have worsened considerably.
Needed repairs include the property’s back porch, interior walls, and piping. Both on fixed incomes, the $32,800 estimate is not one she feels is possible for the couple.
“We’ve been trying for years to get the money to fix-it up,” Atkins said, turning 71 later this year. “But we haven’t been able to go anywhere.”
That’s why she is again attempting to raise funds through GoFundMe. Those wishing to help the Atkins’ couple can do so by sending money to their fundraiser once it becomes active.
