Wildlife watching? Does that mean wildebeasts rushing past your tent, along with a few zebras? Maybe a giraffe or two munching on the tops of nearby trees? Perhaps hyenas, vultures, and dingoes cleaning up some unidentifiable glob of carrion? Or at night, the distant rumble of a pride of lions? Wildlife watching in Waverly, Ohio is missing all the grandeur of Africa, but there is still a remarkable quantity of wildlife for us to view and enjoy.
To view wild creatures anywhere takes time and patience, which is available to retirees living in Bristol Village and to anyone else who can spare a few quiet moments. For instance, we have our share of snakes, most quite ordinary and not at all venomous. The only poisonous snake that even remotely might occur is a copperhead, and it’s most likely found in the peace of a rock wall or rocky area. Much more likely is an eastern garter snake—or two, or several. Babies are about as thick as a pencil, and not much longer. Adults might make it up to 24 or 30 inches in length, with pale stomachs and blotchy brown backs. One clue to the presence of garter snakes is a shed snakeskin; another is your discovery of a small snake sunning itself on a cool day. The snake would prefer that you kept your distance, and it will often vanish into its home beneath your porch or in your garden. It returns your hospitality by ridding your area of grubs, worms, wiggly bug larvae, and even the occasional mouse or rat.
In the summer, we also host a number of birds. Ruby-throated hummingbirds will visit any tubular or nectar-filled flowers along with your hummingbird feeder. Use your microwave to make sugar water feed for the hummers—1 part of sugar to 4 parts of water, boiled to sterilize and dissolve the sugar, cooled to fill the clean feeder. Don’t forget that only the males show that characteristic ruby throat, and then only if it is lit from a certain angle. If the bird just appears with a throat that looks black, it is still a male ruby-throat. Most yards are visited by Ohio’s state bird, the red male cardinal and his buffy mate. They will occasionally nest in a bush low enough for you to admire the eggs and then the babies when the parents are not around. Perhaps Robins are our most obvious summer residents, first the adults and later the speckled juveniles following a parent and begging for a juicy worm. We have woodpeckers—little downy woodpeckers, slightly larger look-alike hairy woodpeckers, and red-bellied woodpeckers. If you are lucky and live near big trees, you might see a pileated woodpecker, the real world model for Woody Woodpecker. Red-headed woodpeckers, flickers and sapsuckers hang out around those same trees. There are all sorts of “LBJs”—little brown jobs which are a variety of sparrows, female finches, and others. Male house finches are mostly red, with a smooth brown “beanie” cap on the tops of their heads. Brilliantly yellow male goldfinches join them, only to become a drab beige like their mates in the autumn. Most of these birds will visit any nearby flower garden or native plants, and many love fruit.
Sailing overhear are nature’s cleanup crew, the vultures. We have two varieties: black vultures, which appear all dark when seen from below, and turkey vultures, black with visible white on the bottom of their extended wings. You might get lucky and see a hawk, either a Cooper’s hawk, who will snack on any small birds it can catch, or the red-tailed hawks, which choose slightly larger prey. Other hawks, like the kestrel (sparrow hawk), might turn up. We have blue jays and also crows. Mysterious calls at night could be an owl, like a screech owl or barred owl. That melodious singer who keeps you awake at night is likely a male mocking bird making sure his competitors are not nearby. And there are many other birds you can discover and enjoy.
Besides the snakes, we have our share of animals and insects, both fairly large and small. Moles love it here, although you are unlikely to see one unless a dog or cat exposes it for you. There are red foxes with a den near Bristol Park, and more industrious grey squirrels than you can count. White-tailed deer are large enough to be impressive but unlikely to parade in your sight unless they decide to nibble in your vegetable garden. We have tree frogs singing at night in the spring and other frogs of various sizes, especially in wet summers. Bumpy and lumpy? It’s probably a toad, quite fond of crossing the sidewalk in front of you at night. Spiders abound, in every size and shape, from practically invisible to thumbnail size. Those floating webs that carpet your lawn in the late summer each house a hidden tenant. Want something larger to admire? We might have a possum, a raccoon, or a skunk—or several. They all covet pet food left outside and any other handy food scraps. There may not be lions, but coyotes yip and bark at night.
My favorite wild animal lately is a little guy called a 13-lined ground squirrel. They are at the eastern edge of their range in this part of Ohio, and they hibernate in the winter—supposedly. (Global warming may be changing things.) Their lines are stripes with dots between the solid lines, 7 solid lines with six rows of dots between them. The ground squirrels are about the size of a chipmunk and easy to mistake as one, if you just get a glance. For me, the defining behavior helped me realize that I was not seeing chipmunks. Each 13-liner behaves like a prairie dog, stopping and posing erectly, head and shoulders above the lawn grass, surveying the surrounding area. They have a long, slender, furry tail, not fluffy like a squirrel’s. They dig long tunnels beneath lawns and gardens, and their pathway above the ground leaves a small, temporary channel in the grass. They do like sunflower seeds, worms, grubs, and virtually anything edible above or below ground. Not lovers of your tulip bulbs, they may still damage garden bulbs, tubers and roots that interfere with their tunnels. They are neater than moles—no piles of dirt left to mark their holes. Our closest resident ground squirrels found each other and provided us with at least 4 offspring, carbon copies of their parents but about half their size when we began seeing them in early summer. I am seeing less of them on these hot summer days, and of course they will have to locate other ground squirrels to continue their lives.
You may not think of Pike County as a place for watching wildlife, but it is surely present and varied enough to keep you observing and enjoying.
