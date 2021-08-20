1. COVID-19 cases cross the century mark
WAVERLY- The last two reports from the Pike County General Health District found active COVID-19 cases greater than 100, reaching 104 on Wednesday and 113 on Thursday. After reaching zero active cases in June, these reports have continued a steady increase over the past two months. The last time cases were this high was in February 2021.
2. Career fair to return in October
PIKETON- The OhioMeansJobs Career Center at Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a Job Fair event on Wednesday, Oct. 20 between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Multipurpose Building at the Pike County Fairgrounds at 311 Mill St. in Piketon.
This event will feature a variety of businesses with multiple positions available in the area. Positions range from customer service, general labor, health care, logistics, cleaning, and more. The participating businesses will be accepting applications and resumes on-site and will be available to discuss position details in-person.
3. Aug. 22 in History
On Aug. 22, 1911, The Mona Lisa, the famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci, was stolen from the Louvre in Paris, where it had hung for more than 100 years. It was recovered in 1913. On Aug. 22, 1975, US President Gerald Ford survives second assassination attempt in 17 days, this one by Sarah Jane Moore in San Francisco, Cal. On Aug. 22, 2007, Most runs scored by any team in modern MLB history as the Texas Rangers thump the Baltimore Orioles 30-3.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
