CHILLICOTHE- The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on US50 near milepost 8, in Paxton Township, Ross County involving a motorcycle.
On July 15, 2021, at approximately 10:40 p.m., a 2016 Harley-Davidson FXDL Dyna Low Rider, operated by Dennis Schneider, 65, of Cincinnati, Ohio was traveling northeast on US 50 as it negotiated a curve.
Schneider drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported by
Paxton Township EMS to Adena Medical Center in Greenfield.
Schneider was later transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
