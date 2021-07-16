Career Fair

PIKE- Looking for a job? Look no further than the News Watchman Career Fair held at the Pike County Career Technology Center next month.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11, area businesses such as the Southern Ohio Medical Center, First National Bank, Piketon Nursing Home, and more will be looking for new employees to join their team. The event, held inside the center’s cafeteria, will conclude at 2 p.m.

Those with questions for how to participate as a hiring company can reach News Watchman Advertising Director Hilary Miller at 740-947-2149, extension 300421, or via email at hmiller@newswatchman.com

Registration forms are due by Wednesday, Aug. 4.

