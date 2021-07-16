IRONTON- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on SR 141 near milepost 8 in Lawrence Township, Lawrence County.
On July 15, 2021 at approximately 9:08 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Paul A. Herrell, age 59 of Kitts Hill, was driving westbound on SR 141 near milepost 8 in rainy conditions.
A pedestrian, Sherrie A. Dalton, age 39 of Chesapeake, was walking eastbound in the westbound lane of SR 141. Mr. Harrell swerved to avoid striking Ms. Dalton, but was unsuccessful. The Silverado driven by Mr. Harrell struck Ms. Dalton.
Dalton was transported by Lawrence County EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton, where she was pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified of her passing.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Lawrence Township Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorist to wear their safety belts, obey all speed limits and not to drive
distracted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.