WAVERLY- Through the work of its drug-sniffing K-9, the Waverly Police Department located multiple drug paraphernalia items and cash during a Saturday traffic stop.
According to a Facebook post on the "K-9 Gold" page, the stop happened just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 28 where criminal indicators were observed.
Gold then performed a narcotic sniff around the exterior of the vehicle, alerted the officers who then conducted a probable cause search. There, they located more than 10 grams of suspected Methamphetamine and more than $500 cash.
The community showed their gratitude for the Belgian Malinois, who has been the local K-9 unit since 2013.
"I sure hope the WPD bought him a steak dinner, because he earned it and deserves it," one commenter posted.
The News Watchman interviewed then Gold's handler, Deputy David MacCrae, just six weeks into the dog's career that has since led to many drug findings.
MacCrae said Gold served multiple purposes in a Dec. 27, 2013 article beyond sniffing for drugs. He can find drugs and missing people, but is also capable of being a great family pet, his handler said.
“He has the greatest personality. When he’s at home, he’s just a regular house dog. I have a two-year-old little girl, and they roll around on the floor together," MacCrae said. "But out on the field, I can give him one command, and in two seconds, he’s out there fighting somebody.”
