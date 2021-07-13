LATHAM- The approaching school year at Western Local Schools will be without a key leader in the classroom and the playing fields.
On Monday, the unfortunate news broke that Matt Orin- an intervention specialist at Western High School and referee- had passed away unexpectedly.
“Matt Orin was a valued member of the Western family,” Western Local Schools District Superintendent Brock Brewster said in a message to the community. “Matt has been a great friend to me and many others at Western for the past several years and he will be greatly and sadly missed by staff and students alike.”
In the days since, Kaci Orin, Matt’s wife, said her social media has been flooded with messages from family, friends, and past students.
Many on the South Eastern Ohio Prep Sports online forum shared their appreciation of Matt Orin’s dedication to the craft.
“He loved the game of basketball, and was one of the best officials in the SE district,” one poster replied. “He always had a few minutes to say hi, and ask how everyone was doing.He will be missed, and left this earth way too soon.”
While renowned for his 20-some years as a ref, going to 12 state championships over that time, Kaci Orin said her husband was much more than a man in pinstripes.
Over the years, Kaci Orin said she went to countless games where he reffed but attended less following the birth of their daughter.
“He loved his daughter more than anything in the world,” she said in a Tuesday interview.
Selflessness was a defining attribute of Matt Orin, she said, never hesitating to help someone in need. It could mean getting a juice for his daughter or stepping up when his students had questions.
In addition to his teaching and refereeing, her husband also served as Western Junior High School Athletic Director and even coached golf this past fall.
This commitment to others, working with all sorts of people to bring out the best in them, are characteristics that Kaci Orin says she will always remember of her husband.
“Everybody sees him as the ref, the teacher, but he was a daddy, a husband, and a son,” she said. “He was more than just a ref. He was our everything.”
