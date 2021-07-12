PIKETON- It’s more than 15 months away, but multiple Ohio politicians are beginning to look towards the 2022 elections in the quest of the coveted Senate seat in Washington.
One such candidate- Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio District No. 13- made his pitch for Pike County voters in Piketon last week, vowing to fight for southern Ohio.
The intention for his visit, he said, was more than asking for a vote but to transform ideas of what this region brings to the table.
“The purpose was, instead of seeing areas like Piketon as a liability, how to see it as an opportunity to dominate the industries of the future,” he said in a Friday interview with the News Watchman.
Part of the Ohio River valley, Ryan sees hydrogen power as a way to create thousands of jobs into the region and to take-on China at the global scale.
Bringing back jobs lost overseas through revitalizing steel and natural gas production is a goal of his, but he wants it to be done in an environmentally-friendly way.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said, calling for increased investment into this development at the federal level. “But I think the opportunities to invest in these forgotten communities are huge.”
The “forgotten” feel is one Ryan shares as a northeastern Ohio resident near Youngstown. It’s why the representative says he has taken a role in the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant cleanup.
In May, Ryan urged U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to meet with Pike County community leaders regarding their concerns.
“The health and wellbeing of our citizens should be the number one priority of the United States government,” said Ryan in a released statement. “While we are still awaiting results of the Department of Energy’s radiological testing, we know that Pike County has the highest rate of cancer incidence in the State of Ohio and that more needs to be done to protect our fellow Ohioans.”
To win Pike County, Ryan has his work cut-out for him in a county where 73.7% of votes went to former President Donald Trump last November. Sen. Rob Portman won his last election in 2016 over Lucasville-born and former Gov. Ted Strickland by more than 3,500 votes.
Portman announced in January that he would not be seeking re-election for his third six-year term.
“We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground,” he said in a press release. “This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades.”
Despite this, Ryan still likes his odds.
“I think there are a lot of people in southern Ohio who want someone who is going to get in a fight for them,” he said. “We’re going to surprise a lot of people and I’m not changing my message one blink from the time I got into Congress.”
