WAVERLY- On Monday, MedCare Vice President of EMS Services Shannon Gollnick sat down with the Pike County Commissioners to discuss the county’s partnership with the not-for-profit medical transportation service.
Following conversations on Thursday between the commissioners and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, where they addressed areas needing improvement, Gollnick said the issues facing MedCare were the ones facing the entire medical community.
Having to wait for emergency transport can be frustrating for the public, but is now happening more across the country as COVID-19 case numbers increase dramatically.
“We don’t have a backup,” said Gollnick, adding later that mutual aid has largely crumbled under the pressure of the pandemic. “The backup systems that you’ve come to rely on, that we’ve come to rely on, are gone.”
The spread of COVID-19, especially in southern Ohio, has stretched the health care system thin. In Pike County, Gollnick says the recent surge in cases ranks fourth in the state.
“There are no beds available,” he said, the Pike County General Health District reporting 77 new cases between Aug. 29 and 30 in its latest update. “Every single health system is trying to find beds anywhere and everywhere we can.”
Among the issues mentioned by the Sheriff’s Office last week were what they described as varying levels of experience among emergency medical technicians.
Newer members do work on the trucks on occasion, Gollnick replied, but they do match their standards and those set at the state and national levels.
“If the state says you’re an EMT, the national registry says you’re an EMT, and you’ve passed all our criteria — you’re an EMT,” he said.
One option the county could pursue is adding a third MedCare truck, which would include an intermediate, basic life support, and advanced life support vehicle. That option is one the county will have to decide, Gollnick said.
Addendums to the current agreement between the county and MedCare could be made if they opted for a third vehicle.
“Pike County is on that cusp where you probably need a third, but you don’t always need a third,” he said, this being the case in most rural counties.
In the midst of these challenges, Gollnick says MedCare has invested in new equipment and technology while not seeking any profit from Pike County or any of its partnerships.
“We are not interested in anything else but break-even points,” he said.
Commissioner Jerry Miller believes the issues facing the county in this regard are not due to any negligence from MedCare, but just the realities of the situation.
“I think the decision was the right decision for the right reasons,” he said, the county entering its deal in February 2021. “Overall, I think MedCare’s performance has been excellent. We have these challenges, but we can’t throw the baby out with the bath water.”
Commissioner Tony Montgomery said the situation, while not ideal, is still an improvement from years past. Now at least, two trucks from MedCare have alleviated some of the burden.
“We were lucky to man one truck,” Montgomery said, recalling the larger challenges of serving the community in the past. “I’m not saying that this is okay, but I’m just saying we are better than what we were.”
