WAVERLY- For the third consecutive week, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention again placed Pike County at a high rate of COVID-19 community transmission.
Monday’s CDC report found 101 new cases over the past seven days - a rate of 363.7 cases per 100,000 people in the county. Last week’s findings showed only 79 cases had been over the same time period.
The rate of new cases in Pike County is the second-highest in the state, trailing only Scioto County who had 463.9 cases per 100,000. On a similar note, the Pike County Health District’s most recent reports of 100-plus active cases are the county’s highest since February.
With the new school year starting last week, the Ohio Department of Health has already reported cases at county schools. No cases among staff have been recorded as of Thursday, but Waverly has four active cases and Eastern has one active case among students.
Pike County continues to trail the state vaccinated average, where 37.4% of the population have received one dose of the vaccine.
The full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday has public health officials hopeful that those who have not been vaccinated will go through with it.
“This action by the FDA validates the confidence of so many physicians, scientists, and public health experts in the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff. “For any Ohioan who has been waiting to receive the vaccine until full approval is granted, today is the day. Pfizer vaccines are readily available at providers across the state, and COVID-19 vaccines are our best protection.”
The health district also reminded the public that they do not offer on-site COVID-19 testing. The announcement came after symptomatic individuals stopped by the 116 S. Market St. location.
Tests are available at local CVS, Rite Aid, and Fruth locations and Valley View Health Center in Piketon. Testing kits were distributed on Monday by the health district at the YMCA; Waverly City Schools Superintendent J. Edward Dickens was among the recipients.
Those wishing to receive their COVID-19 vaccination can visit the health district Facebook page for the latest updates on vaccination clinics. More than 14,150 vaccines have been administered by the district.
