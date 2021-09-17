CHILLICOTHE– The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is
investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash which occurred on US 23 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.
A 2006 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Carol Wade, age 63, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was traveling northbound on US 23 near Crouse Chapel Road
(milepost 19).
The Chevrolet traveled through the median and entered the southbound lanes of travel. A 2001 Ford F-150, driven by Johnathan Jordan, 43, of Greenfield, Ohio,
was traveling southbound on US 23 and was struck by the Chevrolet. After being struck by the Ford, the Chevrolet was struck by a 2017 Volvo semi, driven by Ricky Tulbert, 68, of Independence, Virgina.
The Chevrolet and Ford traveled off the right side of the southbound lanes. The Ford overturned and caught fire. The Volvo was able to come to a controlled stop in the left turn lane for Crouse Chapel Road.
Jordan was ejected from his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. Wade suffered serious injuries and was initially transported to Adena Regional Medical Center in
Chillicothe. Later, she was transported by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center in
Columbus. Wade’s passenger, a juvenile, was transported to Adena RMC for
precaution. Tulbert was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The Ross County Sheriff’s Office, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Pickaway Township Fire Department, the Green Township Fire Department, Green Township EMS, the Circleville Post OSHP, the Pickaway County Ohio Department of Transportation, and Ross County ODOT assisted at the scene.
US 23 was closed for approximately four hours. The crash remains under investigation.
