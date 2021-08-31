PIKETON- On Wednesday, the Pike County Career Tech Center announced on social media that all staff, students, and visitors at the CTC will be required to wear face masks inside their facilities effective immediately.

The decision was made to decrease the number of students and staff being affected by contact tracing and quarantining, CTC said in its post.

In-classroom lunches for students will also be reinstituted in lieu of cafeteria lunches.

