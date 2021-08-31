PIKETON- On Wednesday, the Pike County Career Tech Center announced on social media that all staff, students, and visitors at the CTC will be required to wear face masks inside their facilities effective immediately.
The decision was made to decrease the number of students and staff being affected by contact tracing and quarantining, CTC said in its post.
In-classroom lunches for students will also be reinstituted in lieu of cafeteria lunches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.