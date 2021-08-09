PIKE- During last week's Pike County Fair, the Pike County Farm Bureau held their annual meeting to adopt new policies and welcome new members.
For their voting, members received prizes where the Grand Prize winner was Luke Goble. Zach Corcoran was voted in as the new board member.
Steven Brunner passed the gavel to Tracy Wickert Robinson, who will serve as the 2021-2022 County President.
