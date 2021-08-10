PIKE- The latest update from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention placed Pike County at a high rate of COVID-19 community transmission.
With the upgraded rate from substantial the week before, the CDC found 32 new cases over the past seven days — a rate of 115.2 cases per 100,000 people in the county. The recommendation remains that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors.
The CDC’s number is similar to the Pike County Health District’s Monday report, which found 34 new cases between Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. In that same timeframe, 15 recoveries, two hospitalizations, and 36 vaccinations took place — bringing those sums to 2,568 cases, 2,485 recoveries, and 13,956 vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic.
Commenters on the district’s Facebook update again asked for their fellow county residents to roll-up their sleeves.
“Come on, people! Get the vaccine!,” one commenter said, the county’s 45 active cases more than double the Aug. 2 report of 22. “Let’s end this thing! Just like we did Smallpox and polio!”
Statewide, Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that July vaccination rates in 85 out of Ohio’s 88 counties compared to June. The first week of August also saw an increase in all 88 counties compared to the first week in July.
Believed to be a part of rising vaccination rates are incentives like the Vax-a-Million program, which a report from the American Journal of Medicine estimates that nearly 115,000 additional Ohioans received vaccinations due to the program.
“We have vaccines that are powerful and do an amazing job. They are so powerful that we now live in a state with two groups of people – those vaccinated and those not,” said DeWine. “Those who are vaccinated are safe, those who are not vaccinated are not safe.”
Still, case numbers are surging as a majority of Ohio counties are either considered in substantial or high rates of community transmission by the CDC.
Now leading the surge is the Delta variant, which public health experts say is more contagious and potentially has a higher viral load compared to other strains.
Lab research from the Ohio Department of Health demonstrated this over the course of only three months. Nearly 90% of lab sequenced cases were the Delta variant according to July data, up from May’s report where less than 1% of lab sequenced cases were identified as the variant.
“Delta spreads like wildfire and seeks out anyone who is unvaccinated. But there is good news as two things remain very clear: First, the vaccines are the key to containing this fire and ultimately putting it out,” said Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D. “Secondly, vaccination is without any doubt your best bet, regardless of your age, for avoiding getting really sick with COVID-19 and to avoid lasting complications like Long Covid.”
Those wishing to receive their COVID-19 vaccination can visit the health district Facebook page for the latest updates on vaccination clinics.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com
