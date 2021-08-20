WAVERLY- Part-time officers of the Waverly Police Department could see changes to their hourly wages following discussion among village leaders Tuesday evening.
Speaking before Waverly Village Council, Police Chief John Winfield requested the pay to be upgraded to the same level as a full-time officer.
The need for the increased pay is to retain officers who often leave for other departments, the recently appointed chief said. Council President Thomas Patterson said it is a problem that has hurt WPD for many years.
“We don’t want to keep hiring people and then they leave before even their training is up,” said Winfield, projecting thousands of dollars lost through insurance, uniforms, vests, and other items. “That’s costing the (village) money and it’s wasteful spending.”
The pay change would be carried out over the course of one year, starting at $15.92, then $16.22 after six months, and finally $18.51. As it stands presently, officers in training receive between $12.44 and $13.02 for however long their training lasts.
According to ZipRecruiter, an online job hiring service, the average hourly pay for a part-time officer in Ohio is $15.81 for an annual salary of $32,876.
Following conversations with village auditor Debra Whaley, Winfield said the pay increase would not negatively affect the WPD’s budget in any shape or form.
“Another benefit to this change is our department can first hire an officer as part-time until the completion of their training period,” he said. “This will greatly benefit the Waverly Police Department, police department employees, and the community as a whole.”
Beyond maintaining the staff, Winfield also believes the work put-in by these officers is more than deserving- one officer working more than 40 hours a week on several occasions.
“Currently, the Waverly Police Department has two part-time officers,” said Winfield. “These officers are held to the same standards and job duties as our full-time officers.”
Attracting village employees, not just police officers, has become a struggle over the last few years, said Mayor Greg Kempton.
When people wanted full-time positions, the mayor said the village could only offer part-time jobs. Ideally, retaining employees for the long-term would be easier with more full-time roles.
“The job responsibilities of everybody in the village have been expanded over the years,” Kempton said. “Everybody is doing more with less people.”
Pay benefits are a major part of keeping workers, but Kempton thinks the work that Winfield has already done in his short tenure is another factor.
“He’s done a lot of work to make it a more cohesive workforce and that’s starting to show,” the mayor said. “The work he is doing gives us a much stronger chance of retaining individuals.”
The amended pay request will go to first reading at village council’s next session on Tuesday, Sept. 7 starting at 7 p.m. at the village building.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
