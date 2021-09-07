COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of the governor’s office of workforce transformation, announced the second round of the Industry Sector Partnership (ISP) Grant opportunity.
This program supports partnerships that help bring Ohioans into the workforce pipeline while meeting the needs of job creators and the local economy. The Lt. Governor made the announcement at a roundtable event at MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, a regional ISP partner in Cleveland.
A new application period opened with just over $2.45 million available for new and existing industry sector partnerships, as funded through the recently passed state operating budget. ISPs can be located in any region of Ohio, as long as the focus is on an in-demand sector, such as manufacturing or technology.
“Industry Sector Partnerships work because we connect educators and businesses in a common mission of helping students and adults earn the skills they need to secure a meaningful career,” said Lt. Gov. Husted.
“We can’t leave this important connection to chance. The role state government can play is to help fund and build these local partnerships so educators know what to teach, businesses have access to home-grown talent and Ohioans earn higher wages and have more job security.”
Industry Sector Partnerships are designed to develop workforce strategies specific to a given region of the state, with the goal of driving collaboration between local businesses, education and training providers and community stakeholders.
“A skilled workforce continues to be a cornerstone of our economic strategy, and Industry Sector Partnerships develop targeted solutions to address regional workforce needs,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “We are committed to providing the resources all Ohioans need as they build a career.”
The first round of the Industry Sector Partnership Grant Program awarded 12 partnerships a total of $2.5 million in January 2021. Previously awarded partnerships include:
• Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership
• Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition
• CEA Cleveland Builds
• Central Ohio Manufacturing Partnership (COMP)
• ConxusNEO Industry Sector Partnerships
• Information Technology Accelerator (ITAP Ohio) Partnership
• Lorain County Manufacturing Sector Partnership
• Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition
• Ohio IT Apprenticeship Collaborative
• Raise the Bar Hancock County
• Workforce Connect Manufacturing Sector Partnership
• Workforce Partnership of Shelby County
The application period for the second round of the ISP grants began Sept. 2 and runs through Sept. 30 at 3 p.m.
To apply and learn more about the Industry Sector Partnership Grant Program, visit Workforce.Ohio.gov/ISP.
