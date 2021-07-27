WAVERLY- A new face will be leading the First Presbyterian Church of Waverly starting this weekend after receiving many interested applicants.
Rev. Jane Johnson will lead the congregation for the first time on Aug. 1 at the 211 Schmitt Dr. church, coming to Pike County from Fairchance, Pennsylvania.
On Monday, she told the News Watchman that she is excited for the opportunity before her.
“From the beginning, I felt a connection,” she said, also working in Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
Johnson was chosen out of 70 applicants, said Patricia Mikelson who led the Pastor Nominating Committee. Her profile was a perfect match to their criteria, she said.
Developing leadership of the small, but active congregation and increasing its ties to the community are among the goals that both Mikelson and Johnson both have.
“They want to grow and want someone to come and work alongside them,” said Johnson. “I always say that if I can teach people to live in a way that everything they do is filtered through their relationship Christ; I’ve done my job.”
A lot of the past few months have been spent finding ways within the COVID-19 pandemic to reach more people when many doors were closed.
That meant using social media and Zoom to get the word across, new mediums for Johnson to encourage family and friends.
“You had to look at this as an opportunity,” she said. “We reached people that may not have ever heard the message.”
Johnson will lead her first worship service starting at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1.
