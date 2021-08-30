BAINBRIDGE- On Aug. 21, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. the Pike County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from the residence of 2206 Muddy Fork Rd. in Bainbridge.
The caller stated a male subject, later identified as 65-year-old Christopher Martin, had been shot but was still alive. Martin was pronounced deceased by Pike County Coroner David Kessler, who had arrived on scene. Pike County Sheriff's Office Investigators and Evidence Technician also were called to the scene of the homicide. The Ohio Bureau of Investigation was also called to the scene to assist in evidence collection.
After implementing an extensive investigation, Pike County investigators uncovered names three individuals identified as Aaron Dale Cox, Ashley Lynn Landrum, and Dalton James Boyd who had allegedly committed the murder of Martin. Interviews along with text messages placed all three individuals who were apart of the crime leading to Mr. Martin's death.
On Friday, Aug. 28, information was obtained to the whereabouts of two of three suspects within Highland County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the Highland County Sheriff's Office. Highland County detectives and several road units assisted in going to the locations on Overman Road in Hillsboro.
Cox and Landrum were located and detained without incident. Highland County detectives obtained a search warrant for 7777 Overman Rd. where numerous amounts of drugs and a firearm was located and seized as evidence.
Cox was officially charged with murder of Martin and appeared in Pike County Court on Monday, Aug. 30. He was given a $1 million cash-only bond at this time by Pike County Judge Anthony Moraleja.
Landrum is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in Ross County. A warrant was issued for her on the charge of murder.
A warrant has also been issued for Boyd in the connection of Martin's murder. Anyone with information on his location contact your local authorities or the investigation unit of the Pike County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Tracy D. Evans would like to thank the surrounding law enforcement agencies who are currently assisting in this investigation. Special thanks to the Waverly Police Department, Pike County Prosecutors Office, Piketon Police Department, Ross County Sheriff's Office, Scioto County Sheriff's Office, Highland County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Bureau of Investigations, Greenfield Police Department, Ohio State Fire Marshall's, and the U.S. Marshals.
