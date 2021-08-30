Mamie

Mamie is a 10-year-old owner surrender. She is very people friendly and does well inside. She is vaccinated and treated for parasites.

For more information on Mamie and other dogs, visit Pike Pets Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

