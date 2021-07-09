PIKETON- As places big and small start to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Pike County town says its future is promising.
During its Tuesday session, Piketon Village Council members Jennifer Chandler and
Dennis Foreman detailed the economic development coming to the town of 2,269 residents.
“It’s pretty exciting, really, people are coming to Piketon,” said Chandler, who also serves as Chair of the Community Development Committee.
Those that have made the trip to Piketon have come as far away as the Columbus suburb of Grove City to see what’s going on in-town. Development of the riverfront and the area near the Pike County Fairgrounds, Chandler feels, will only attract more visitors.
“We have an opportunity to develop our assets a little bit,” she said, already seeing more boats going to the water.
Foreman said while current parking needs are being met, it might be a good idea to invest in additional parking spaces or to adjust the lines of existing spots to be slanted.
“Piketon right now is where people want to be,” he said. Mayor Billy Spencer quipped that its growth could bring the county seat back to Piketon instead of Waverly.
To prepare for further financial plans, one idea presented was to account for projects as line-items in the village budget.
Making use of the American Rescue Plan funds as well will likely advance their goals, Spencer saying these monies to be distributed in two installments.
According to the Greater Ohio Policy Center, Piketon and Waverly are set to receive $419,582 and $830,537 respectively through APRA. Pike County will receive $5.4 million through the plan.
