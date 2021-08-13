CHILLICOTHE- While the physical presence of the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute continues to move toward its Sept. 1 opening, the operational vision that will make it more than just another health care facility is becoming clear as well.
Situated on the campus of Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, the five-story, 111,000-square-foot AOSI will be the new home to Adena’s nationally accredited orthopedics program and specialized care for orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, neurology, podiatry and interventional pain management. This group of physicians, advanced practice providers and caregivers, collectively known as Adena Bone and Joint, will be called Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute as well starting next month.
“Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute is comprised of close to 40 of the region’s top health care providers and continues to grow,” said Dr. James Fleming, Jr., AOSI Medical Director. “Having the AOSI as our group’s name signifies our diversified service offerings all under one roof keeping patients and their families close to home for their care. Our commitment to our patients has never been stronger and more secure. Everything in AOSI’s new home, provided by this multi-disciplinary team, is designed for the patient and their experience to get them back to the activities they love.”
For patients, that means that when they come to the AOSI, they’ll be able to take advantage of the full range of services they need without ever having to leave the building. Everything from the convenience of on-site registration to office consultations, testing and imaging services, pre- and post-operative care, surgeries, pain management, inpatient recovery and rehab rooms – even their morning coffee from the café – all can be found inside the AOSI’s doors.
The AOSI also includes:
· 80 clinical exam suites
· Six operating rooms
· A 20-bed inpatient recovery unit
· 22 pre- and post-recovery bays
· Ross County’s only parking garage adding 300 free parking spaces.
“We understand that the best healing experience is the one you get at home,” Dr. Fleming added. “That is why we have created an atmosphere in the AOSI that optimizes your healing. You don’t feel like you’re in a hospital, you feel like you’re home. We’ve considered every detail to bring home to you during your stay with us. All creating an environment to help you heal. And, since family plays such a significant role in the healing process, the AOSI has amenities for them as well.”
In terms of the patient experience, Adena has enlisted some of the best national consultants available to look at how it could better serve patient needs, not just clinically, but in terms of customer service. One of the most notable names in hospitality, the Ritz-Carlton, has been training AOSI staff this summer to deliver a concierge-type level of service that enhances the experience of patients and their families.
Dr. Fleming concluded, “Health care is about more than just treating a condition. It’s about treating the whole person in a calming, professional environment focused on service and safety, giving you an overall experience that is comforting and inspires confidence. What truly makes AOSI special, though, is the skilled, compassionate and patient-focused providers and caregivers inside dedicated to serving our region’s care needs.”
To celebrate the opening of the AOSI, a Community Open House is planned for Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature – Mighty Children’s Museum activities, a teddy bear clinic, exclusive building tours, free COVID-19 vaccinations (18+), music, food and drinks, giveaways and more.
Till then, the public can get a sneak peek through several newly released behind-the-scenes videos highlighting different features of the AOSI at Adena.org/AOSI.
