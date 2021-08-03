PIKE- The following are the 2021 Pike County Fair Horse Show results from Sunday, Aug. 1.

Trail Class, 8-13:

1st Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Mingo

2nd Place Mallory Roberts, age 13, Horse Jetta

3rd Place Jewliana Leslie, age 13, Horse Lena

4th Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Sally

5th Place Kelly Wells, age 11, Horse Dakota

Trail Class, 14-18:

1st Place Khloe Case, age 16, Horse Indy Pearl

2nd Place Jenna Lightle, age 16, Horse Lucy

3rd Place Macie Colburn, age 14, Horse I am a Chocolate Legend

4th Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam

5th Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker

Trail in Hand, 8-18:

1st Place Abby Schrader, age 12, Horse Patty

2nd Place Carter Carroll, age 12, Horse Dakota

3rd Place Lilly Ramsey, age 12, Horse Sam

4th Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Peppy

5th Place Cami Carroll, age 11, Horse Joey

Mini in Hand, 8-18:

1st Place Elyze Dennis, age 9, Horse Peaches

2nd Place Mya Osbourne, age 10, Horse Cowboy

Western Horse Pleasure, 8-13:

1st Place Cami Carroll, age 11, Horse Joey

2nd Place Abby Schrader, age 12, Horse Patty

3rd Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Batman

4th Place Jada Osbourne, age 13, Horse Rocky

5th Place (tie) Storm Jennings, age 12, Horse Rosy

Callie Rader, age 9, Horse Jelly Bean

Western Horse Pleasure, 14-18:

1st Place Macie Colburn, age 14, Horse I am a Chocolate Legend

2nd Place Jenna Lightle, age 16, Horse Lucy

3rd Place Bailey Elliott, age 16, Horse Ruger

4th Place Layne Brooks, age 17, Horse Suzi Q

5th Place Elizabeth Deaton, age 15, Horse Betsy

Champion Western Pleasure: Macie Colburn

Reserve Champion Western Pleasure: Jenna Lightle

Ranch Pleasure, 8-13:

1st Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Mingo

2nd Place Hadley Ramsey, age 11, Horse Socks

3rd Place Jewliana Leslie, age 13, Horse Lena

4th Place Mallory Roberts, age 13, Horse Jetta

5th Place Lilly Ramsey, age 12, Horse Sam

Ranch Pleasure, 14-18:

1st Place Khloe Case, age 16, Horse Indy Pearl

2nd Place Shelby Carrico, age 16, Horse Shiner

3rd Place Malyn Conley, age 16, Horse Playgun’s Hot Mama

4th Place Elani Schiler, age 16, Horse Fancy

5th Place Drake Howard, age 14, Horse Sonny

Champion Ranch Pleasure: Khloe Case

Reserve Champion Ranch Pleasure: Shelby Carrico

Easy Gaited Pleasure, 8-18:

1st Place Nevaeh Stiltner, age 13, Horse Drifter

2nd Place Kelly Wells, age 11, Horse Dakota

3rd Place Rilynn Shook, age 12, Horse Champion’s Grace

4th Place Keegan Shook, age 10, Horse Devil’s Banjo Man

5th Place Hannah Harris, age 18, Horse Commanche

Champion Easy Gaited Pleasure: Nevaeh Stiltner

Reserve Champion Easy Gaited Pleasure: Kelly Wells

Open Walk Trot, 8-13:

1st Place Cami Carroll, age 11, Horse Joey

2nd Place Abby Schrader, age 12, Horse Patty

3rd Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Mingo

4th Place Hadley Ramsey, age 11, Horse Socks

5th Place Mya Osbourne, age 10, Horse Mia

Open Walk Trot, 14-18:

1st Place Macie Colburn, age 14, Horse I am a Chocolate Legend

2nd Place Jenna Lightle, age 16, Horse Lucy

3rd Place Sophia Rhoades, age 15, Horse Perspective Bride

4th Place Kolten Miller, age 17, Horse Clementine

5th Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker

Reining: Shelby Carrico, age 16, Horse Shiner

Western Riding: Khloe Case, age 16, Horse Indy Pearl

Champion Senior Horse Skill-a-thon: Riley Welch

Reserve Champion Senior Horse Skill-a-thon: Addison Johnson

Champion Junior Horse Skill-a-thon: Faith Amato

Reserve Champion Junior Horse Skill-a-thon: Macie Colburn

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments