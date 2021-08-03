PIKE- The following are the 2021 Pike County Fair Horse Show results from Sunday, Aug. 1.
Trail Class, 8-13:
1st Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Mingo
2nd Place Mallory Roberts, age 13, Horse Jetta
3rd Place Jewliana Leslie, age 13, Horse Lena
4th Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Sally
5th Place Kelly Wells, age 11, Horse Dakota
Trail Class, 14-18:
1st Place Khloe Case, age 16, Horse Indy Pearl
2nd Place Jenna Lightle, age 16, Horse Lucy
3rd Place Macie Colburn, age 14, Horse I am a Chocolate Legend
4th Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam
5th Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker
Trail in Hand, 8-18:
1st Place Abby Schrader, age 12, Horse Patty
2nd Place Carter Carroll, age 12, Horse Dakota
3rd Place Lilly Ramsey, age 12, Horse Sam
4th Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Peppy
5th Place Cami Carroll, age 11, Horse Joey
Mini in Hand, 8-18:
1st Place Elyze Dennis, age 9, Horse Peaches
2nd Place Mya Osbourne, age 10, Horse Cowboy
Western Horse Pleasure, 8-13:
1st Place Cami Carroll, age 11, Horse Joey
2nd Place Abby Schrader, age 12, Horse Patty
3rd Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Batman
4th Place Jada Osbourne, age 13, Horse Rocky
5th Place (tie) Storm Jennings, age 12, Horse Rosy
Callie Rader, age 9, Horse Jelly Bean
Western Horse Pleasure, 14-18:
1st Place Macie Colburn, age 14, Horse I am a Chocolate Legend
2nd Place Jenna Lightle, age 16, Horse Lucy
3rd Place Bailey Elliott, age 16, Horse Ruger
4th Place Layne Brooks, age 17, Horse Suzi Q
5th Place Elizabeth Deaton, age 15, Horse Betsy
Champion Western Pleasure: Macie Colburn
Reserve Champion Western Pleasure: Jenna Lightle
Ranch Pleasure, 8-13:
1st Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Mingo
2nd Place Hadley Ramsey, age 11, Horse Socks
3rd Place Jewliana Leslie, age 13, Horse Lena
4th Place Mallory Roberts, age 13, Horse Jetta
5th Place Lilly Ramsey, age 12, Horse Sam
Ranch Pleasure, 14-18:
1st Place Khloe Case, age 16, Horse Indy Pearl
2nd Place Shelby Carrico, age 16, Horse Shiner
3rd Place Malyn Conley, age 16, Horse Playgun’s Hot Mama
4th Place Elani Schiler, age 16, Horse Fancy
5th Place Drake Howard, age 14, Horse Sonny
Champion Ranch Pleasure: Khloe Case
Reserve Champion Ranch Pleasure: Shelby Carrico
Easy Gaited Pleasure, 8-18:
1st Place Nevaeh Stiltner, age 13, Horse Drifter
2nd Place Kelly Wells, age 11, Horse Dakota
3rd Place Rilynn Shook, age 12, Horse Champion’s Grace
4th Place Keegan Shook, age 10, Horse Devil’s Banjo Man
5th Place Hannah Harris, age 18, Horse Commanche
Champion Easy Gaited Pleasure: Nevaeh Stiltner
Reserve Champion Easy Gaited Pleasure: Kelly Wells
Open Walk Trot, 8-13:
1st Place Cami Carroll, age 11, Horse Joey
2nd Place Abby Schrader, age 12, Horse Patty
3rd Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Mingo
4th Place Hadley Ramsey, age 11, Horse Socks
5th Place Mya Osbourne, age 10, Horse Mia
Open Walk Trot, 14-18:
1st Place Macie Colburn, age 14, Horse I am a Chocolate Legend
2nd Place Jenna Lightle, age 16, Horse Lucy
3rd Place Sophia Rhoades, age 15, Horse Perspective Bride
4th Place Kolten Miller, age 17, Horse Clementine
5th Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker
Reining: Shelby Carrico, age 16, Horse Shiner
Western Riding: Khloe Case, age 16, Horse Indy Pearl
Champion Senior Horse Skill-a-thon: Riley Welch
Reserve Champion Senior Horse Skill-a-thon: Addison Johnson
Champion Junior Horse Skill-a-thon: Faith Amato
Reserve Champion Junior Horse Skill-a-thon: Macie Colburn
