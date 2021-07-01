PIKE- As of the latest data, Pike County continues to trail the state vaccination average in the battle against COVID-19.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the county is approaching 10,000 residents or 33.9% who have started the vaccine as of Thursday, July 1. Those considered fully immune — either receiving two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine or one of the Johnson and Johnson- stands at 31.4% of the county.
The state average in both measures is 47.7% started and 44.4% completed with the vaccination process with counties surrounding Columbus and Cleveland leading the way. Counties in more rural parts of the state, including southern Ohio, mostly lag behind.
Holmes County, a county renowned for its Amish population, has the smallest portion of fully immune residents with 14.2%.
With most public health orders lifted, the urgency to take the vaccine remains strong from state and local officials.
The Pike County General Health District has hosted multiple vaccination events throughout the pandemic, most recently on Thursday with its “Late Night Vaccine Clinic.” On July 13, the district in partnership with Pike County EMA Director Tim Dickerson will hold another clinic for truck drivers between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. at the local rest area off US-23.
“We recognize it can be for over-the-road truckers to find time or a location while they are home for a few days a week to receive their vaccine,” said Pike County Health Commissioner Matt Brewster in a press release.
Last month, Gov. Mike DeWine and ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff encouraged high school student-athletes to get vaccinated to allow for safe athletic seasons.
“We know that vaccine is our most effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and our ticket to get back to the way things used to be. For many students, that means getting back to playing sports or being involved in student activities with fewer restrictions. By getting vaccinated students will be protecting themselves and each other,” said DeWine at a June 18 visit in Worthington, a Columbus suburb. “The vaccine is our ticket to allow athletes to live up to their dreams and compete.”
“We’re encouraging everyone that’s eligible to be vaccinated get vaccinated,” added Vanderhoff. “It’s not just the way we are going to ensure we have the sports seasons, the band seasons, or ensure we have a school play, it’s also because you will be protecting some of the younger students who right now can’t be vaccinated as well as vulnerable people in your community.”
