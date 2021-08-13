WAVERLY- Over the past decade, Pike County has shrunk to its lowest population of the millennium according to recently produced U.S. Census figures.
On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau released additional 2020 Census results which found rural areas like Pike County by and large exhibited decreases in population compared to the 2010 Census.
The most recent data shows the county population is 27,088 — a 5.6% decrease from 2010 when 28,709 was the county population.
To Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery, the new data was a surprise. Involved in local real estate, demand has not faltered in any way he said in a Friday interview.
“We have high demand for land, high demand for rental properties,” Montgomery said, projecting around 500 jobs have been added to the county in the past five years. “The idea that our population has gone down is very surprising to me.”
The population change was the first decrease for the county since 1970, when the county’s 19,114 population dropped from 19,380 in 1960.
In those following 50 years, Pike County went to 22,802 in 1980, 24,249 in 1990, 27,695 in 2000, and to its highest point in 2010.
The population change follows the trend of many neighboring counties such as Scioto and Adams. Scioto County lost 6.9% of its population, its county seat Portsmouth alone losing nearly 2,000 residents.
Ohio’s more urban counties, especially those surrounding Columbus, however saw significant increases of population. Franklin County, the state’s largest county, had a population increase of 13.6% compared to 2010 Census data.
“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west. However, as we’ve been seeing in our annual population estimates, our nation is growing slower than it used to,” said Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau. “This decline is evident at the local level where around 52% of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.”
The release of the data was seen as a victory for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who said in a press release that his lawsuit “compelled the bureau to produce it six weeks earlier than planned.”
Yost said the need for this deadline instead of the original Sept. 30 deadline prevented the Ohio Redistricting Commission from using alternative data in its redistricting process.
“Late data is no data when our constitution requires us to have maps by Sept. 1. Sept 30 just wasn’t good enough,” he added. “The federal government should have known Ohio had the law on its side from the beginning and just done what the law required it to do.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
