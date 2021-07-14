PIKE— Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC, the company performing extensive environmental cleanup work at the U.S. Department of Energy’s former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Pike County, recently awarded college scholarships to a pair of graduating seniors in Pike County – Lauren Bevins of Eastern High School and Alyssa Madden of Waverly High School.
“We are very proud of our Pike County STEAM scholarship recipients and were equally impressed with all of the essays and applications from Pike County candidates,” said J.D. Dowell, FBP Site Project Director. “All of them have unique challenges to face and we wish them the very best in their future education and chosen careers!”
The FBP STEAM scholarships, valued at $2,000 each, are specifically for local graduates pursuing college majors in a STEAM career (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math). Since 2011, FBP has given out $242,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. Twelve winners are chosen each spring and this year, more than 80 applications were submitted.
