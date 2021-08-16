WAVERLY- Pike County stands on the precipice of receiving a portion of an $808 million settlement between the state and three opioid distributors.
The decision to join-in on the OneOhio Opioid Settlement agreement was one Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery said came following conversations with local attorney,
Montgomery said the believed amount coming to the county is approximately $400,000, spread out over a period of 18 years during a Friday interview.
“So we’re going to get, if I’m not mistaken, less than $20,000 a year,” he said, considerably smaller than the county’s $9 million budget. “I hate to say it this way, but it’s pretty inmaterial.”
With whatever funds that come through, Montgomery says local law enforcement should be the primary benefactors who have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic. Since 2010, 120 Pike County residents have unintentionally overdosed and died according to the Ohio Department of Health mortality database.
While the portion is smaller than desired, the commissioner said the county will be pleased to receive some funds through the agreement. That agreement, however, is not a guarantee.
The county is among the 86% of state’s litigating political subdivisions which have joined the agreement with the distributors - Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen - but 95% is needed for the deal to go into effect.
Last week, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Gov. Mike DeWine both encouraged missing subdivisions to take-part in the agreement.
“We need to put these resources to work in our local communities for treatment, prevention and education,” Yost said during a morning press conference on Friday “We desperately need this money on the ground combating the opioid epidemic.”
“It’s critical that Ohio’s municipalities agree on the #OneOhio proposal to hold #opioid distributors accountable for the devastation they brought to our state,” the governor added in a tweet. “This settlement is an important step forward toward recovery and healing.”
The county is joined by several of the state’s most populous counties - Franklin, Hamilton, and Montgomery - and multiple neighboring communities.
Not included in the list so far is Scioto County, where its commissioners discussed the matter during a Thursday meeting.
Pike County’s southern neighbor has been hit even harder by the epidemic, where a report from Harm Reduction Ohio found its 2020 overdose death rate to be the highest in the state.
Their expected payout Commissioner Scottie Powell said ranges between $1.3 million and $1.8 million, which would be again spread out over 18 years. Portsmouth, the county seat, has agreed to the deal.
“I can’t wrap my head around how that pays for any of our problems,” he said, approximately $100,000 coming to Scioto County annually.
According to the Attorney General Office, the OneOhio money would be distributed primarily into a foundation who would decide how to divvy up the funds among programs. The remaining 45% would be split at the local and state levels - 30% to local treatment centers and 15% to cover Ohio’s legal fees.
The deadline to sign onto the deal is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. Without the needed backing, Yost said, the state would go to trial in Madison County on Sept. 20, 2021.
“The local subdivisions do not have trial dates,” he said. “There won’t be anything left for them, and they’ll be left picking over last year’s carcass for a few scraps.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
