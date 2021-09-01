PIKETON- The Northeast Bypass Road, also known as Fog Road, at the Department of Energy’s Portsmouth Site in Pike County will be closed to public traffic from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Sept. 7. The closure will continue until Dec. 21, 2021 and drivers should seek alternate routes during this period. Emergency response vehicles will be granted access to Fog Road during this time.
The closure is being implemented to ensure the safety of employee and public traffic during continuous waste hauling operations from ongoing demolition and disposal operations from the former gaseous diffusion plant.
Electronic message boards and signage will be located at the southern entrance to Fog Road (off of Dutch Run Road) and at the DOE property boundary on the site’s north side (Shyville Road). Physical barricades also will be positioned at the southern entrance during the closed hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.