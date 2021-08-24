WAVERLY- With the U.S. National Weather Service of Wilmington reporting a heat advisory in Pike and surrounding counties, Waverly High School had to reschedule the Waverly Tiger Invitational set for Tuesday.
Held at Bristol Park, the cross country meet will now take place on Tuesday, Sept. 7 starting at 4:30 p.m.
In last year's meet, the Tigers defended their home course by knocking off Northwest in a tightly contested race. Landen Smith, now running for Shawnee State University, of the Mohawks took home the individual win in a time of 16 minutes and 34 seconds.
Following 30 seconds back, Waverly's Mitch Green came-in as third overall in 17:03. Olivia Cisco led the Tigers in the girls race with her sixth-place finish in 22:03. Green would later qualify for the Division II state cross country meet that season.
To start this season, the Tigers headed to Fortress Obetz - home of the state championship - for the OHSAA Early Season Invitational. Green and Cisco both had top 20 finishes, finishing seventh and 19th respectively.
