SCIOTO- Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on July 23, 2021 Correctional Officer Aeh was indicted on charges relating to his arrest on July 9, 2021.
On that date, Correctional Officer John C. Aeh, age 43, of Wheelersburg was charged with one count of conspiracy, a felony of the 4th degree, one count of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree and conveyance into a detection center, a felony of the 3rd degree.
The indictments handed down on July 23rd charged Aeh with Conspiracy, a felony of the 3rd degree, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, two counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the 2nd degree, and two counts of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the 3rd degree, and Sexual Battery, a felony of the 3rd degree.
Sheriff Thoroughman stated that as a result of the investigation, which begun on July 9, 2021, four additional persons were indicted related to Aeh conveying drugs into the Scioto County Jail. Two of the additional persons were/are inmates housed within the Scioto County Jail. The other two persons are friends/relatives of the two inmates.
Inmate Thomas L. Cook, age 40, of 1025 21st St. in Portsmouth and Inmate Toby L. Hall, age 41, of 2123 18th St. in Portsmouth were indicted on Conspiracy, a felony of the 3rd degree, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, two counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the 2nd degree, and two counts of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the 3rd degree.
Shawna Frazee, age 31, of 9 Corner St. South Shore, Kentucky and Sarah L. Sheets, age 38, of 2412 South 7th St. in Ironton were indicted on Conspiracy, a felony of the 3rd degree, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, two counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the 2nd degree, and two counts of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the 3rd degree.
Sheriff David Thoroughman would like to thank his detective division for all the work that has gone into this investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.
