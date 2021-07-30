PIKE- An U.S. Olympic champion gymnast withdrew from competition to face an issue that many in Pike County take-on daily.
Simone Biles made her announcement on Wednesday that she would be withdrawing from the all-around competition to focus on her mental health after originally removing herself from the team finals earlier this week.
“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”
In Pike County, depression has been identified as one the top challenges facing residents in the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment conducted by the Adena Health System and Pike County General Health District.
According to the study, stress, depression, and chronic health issues contributed to that status — stress also playing a factor in the heightened suicide and substance abuse rates.
“Depression also becomes a generational aspect of families that are dependent on the help of social programs formulating the chronic health issues in residents,” the study reads. “Many of the coalition members also stated that a lack of adequate resources for mental health services and adequate knowledge of policy makers are issues.”
In a Facebook post on July 28, the district cited data from the Ohio Department of Health mortality database that showed that 21 people in the county committed suicide between 2017 and 2020.
Data from last year is still being finalized, but preliminary data from 2021 shows that three people have committed suicide this year after two suicides were reported in 2020.
“I’m honestly shocked it’s that low,” one commenter replied.
The 2019 study also found that nearly 20% of respondents did not know where to go if they were feeling suicidal or depressed.
In total, the study found eight mental health services in the county and actually has a patient-to-provider ratio better than the state average.
