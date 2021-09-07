WAVERLY- The trend of increasing COVID-19 numbers in Pike County over the past two months reached new heights last week.
The Pike County General Health District reported the grim milestone on Saturday when the county topped 400 active cases for the first time during the pandemic.
It is a continuation of the path COVID-19 numbers have followed largely since the end of July when less than 15 active cases existed. Since then, cases surpassed 100 on Aug. 18, 200 on Aug. 28, and 300 on Sept. 1.
The increase in cases has placed the county at a high level of community transmission according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, where it joins all 88 Ohio counties and more than 94% of counties nationwide.
Additionally, the health district reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. Bringing the total to 43, the deceased individuals were a female in her 90’s, a male in his 70’s, and another male in his 50’s.
Unlike other stages of the pandemic, more younger residents are among the positive cases. As of Sept. 2, 27% of the 365 cases reported that day were under the age of 18.
This group, where those over the age of 12 are eligible for the vaccine, was the least vaccinated of the age demographics listed by the Ohio Department of Health. Less than 10%, or just above 700 people, had started the vaccination process by then.
Just under 35% of Pike County is fully vaccinated, compared to 48.5% of the state.
Due to the surge, PCGHD is making its public health clinic open only by appointment. Those needing a COVID-19 vaccination or other forms of immunization are told to call (740) 947-7721 extension 2000.
More than 14,400 vaccines have been administered by the district.
