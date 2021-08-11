Check

Pictured (Left to Right) – Treg Cunningham (GLO), Adam Riehl (GLO), Brandon Holbrook (GLO), Anthony DeBord (AEP), Lanette Wagner (Valley Township), David See (Valley Township), Kelley Puffer (AEP), Steve Howard (Valley Township), Kenny Boldman (GLO), and Gary Crandall (Lucasville Kiwanis)

LUCASVILLE- On Monday, Aug. 9, the Valley Township Trustees and Growing Lucasville Opportunities were presented a check from American Electric Power, through The Columbus Foundation, for $50,000 to be used toward a proposed community park located at 459 Robert Lucas Rd. in Lucasville.

The check presentation occurred at the future park site, which is planned to include a 100-seat amphitheater, 0.25-mile paved and ADA-accessible walking path, gazebo, play equipment area, and 0.5-mile nature trail. The funding presented will be utilized for the initial phases of the project.

David See, Valley Township Trustee, stated, “We cannot thank AEP enough for identifying our park project for their generous gift. This gives us a great start in reaching our goals for the project."

Valley Township is making good progress in moving this project forward. Other grant funding applications have been submitted, and they are hopeful to receive more positive news soon. Local funding efforts through community donations are moving ahead with intentions of proceeding with a substantive project in Spring 2022.

Ideally, the goal is to construct the ADA walking path and the amphitheater in one project, which would have a total estimated cost of $248,000. This size of the first phase will depend upon local community support. Good momentum has been generated so far.

