COLUMBUS- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Girl Scouts of the USA, is inviting girls to connect with nature during the third annual Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend. Events will be held across the country and at Ohio State Parks on Sept. 11 and 12.
“We invite girl scouts of all ages to come out and explore the natural wonders our parks have to offer,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “By exposing young girls to things like hiking, fishing, and archery, we are showing them the beauty of our natural world and encouraging them to strive for conservation of these precious resources.”
ODNR, along with the Girl Scouts of the USA, recognizes the importance of exposing girls to the outdoors. A study done by the Girl Scout Research Institute in 2019 revealed that 70% of girls who were not already outdoor enthusiasts at the start of the study increased their confidence, interest, and commitment to the environment through Girl Scouts.
Events are free and open to Girl Scouts, families, and friends. The lessons from Ohio State Parks include: Stream Stomp/Creeking, Keep Our Beaches Beautiful, Milkweed Pod Hunt, She’s a Force of Nature, and more. You can find a full list of events at Ohio State Parks here.
Visit www.girlscouts.org/lovesstateparks to access the new interactive map of state parks and browse all events.
