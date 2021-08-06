1. Area residents collect school supplies for children in need

WAVERLY—As the new school year approaches, Operation Christmas Child shoebox packers are making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need overseas. Participants are collecting school supplies, along with hygiene items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Samaritan’s Purse will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.

2. Community Events

The fair might be ending, but several events will take place in Pike County over the coming weeks. On Wednesday, the Piketon Nursing Center will host its Back to School Bash at 300 Overlook Dr. between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and the Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition 5K Color Run is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. at Waverly High School. See inside for more details

3. Aug. 8 in History

Aug. 8, 1940, The German Luftwaffe attacks Great Britain for the first time, beginning the Battle of Britain. Aug. 8, 1963, England’s “Great Train Robbery;” 2.6 million pounds ($7.3 million) is stolen. Aug. 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon resigns from the presidency as a result of the Watergate scandal. Aug. 8, 2000, The Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley is raised to surface, 136 years after it sank following its successful attack on USS Housatonic in the outer harbor of Charleston, South Carolina.

This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments