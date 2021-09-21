1. Eastern holding special meeting

The Eastern Local School Board will convene on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. in the platform room for a special board meeting.

2. AAA: Gas prices jump in Ohio; hurricanes still impacting gasoline supplies

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 10 cents higher this week at $3.086 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.086

Average price during the week of September 13, 2021 $2.987

Average price during the week of September 21, 2020 $2.044

3. Sept. 22 in History

On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation calling for all slaves within the rebel states to be freed on January 1, a political move that helped keep the British from intervening on the side of the South. On Sept. 22, 1961, President John Kennedy signed a congressional act establishing the Peace Corps. On Sept. 22, 1975, Sara Jane Moore attempted to assassinate US President Gerald Ford, the second attempt on his life in less than three weeks.

This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.

