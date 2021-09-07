WAVERLY- In an address to Waverly High School families, Principal Joel Shepherd said this year’s homecoming will be postponed to a later date.
Originally scheduled for Oct. 2, Shepherd said the number of students in attendance on typical years made the ability to social distance “impossible.”
As of Sept. 2, the Ohio Department of Health reports that there have 27 COVID-19 cases within the school district this school year so far.
The school will contact students and parents when it reschedules.
