WAVERLY- A bill in Columbus could play a role in Pike County and its ongoing situation with finding places for its inmates.
Without a county jail, inmates have been sent throughout the state where beds are available - including Scioto and Butler counties, says Sheriff Tracy D. Evans.
House Bill 101 could change that, this legislation establishing a County Jail Construction Funding Formula.
As reported by The Athens Messenger, State Reps Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, and Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, introduced the legislation in February where Edwards said it would be of significant importance to southeastern Ohio.
“This is a personal issue to my home in the 94th house district,” Edwards said during a press conference. “The Meigs County Jail permanently closed last month for multiple reasons. But if this legislation had been in place, the jail would still be open and operating.”
With what space the county does have for inmates, most beds are given to violent offenders. Evans and fellow officers told the Pike County Commissioners on Thursday that 20% of county inmates are murderers and another 33% of arrests are for domestic violence.
The drives back and forth from jail facilities that Pike County officers make are much akin to what Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said his officers do as well. He supports the legislation as it will, to his belief, bring multiple benefits to his community.
“House Bill 101 will remove the financial burden of housing our county’s inmates in and out of county facilities as far as three plus hours away,” he said at the same conference. “Being able to house them in our own county will prevent the wear and tear on our vehicles and allow our officers to remain in our county to protect and serve our citizens.”
The new funding system would be constructed similarly to the state’s school funding system, where the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission would work in concert with the Ohio Department of Correction and devise a formula based on the following:
- Rank counties and award them funds based on need, such as income per capita, property value and sales tax revenue capacity.
- Develop a matching program where the state will match a certain percentage of construction of a county jail based on the same factors used in ranking. Similarly to the school construction formula, state dollars would only be used for construction costs.
- OFCC and ODC will work directly with the respective county to establish the best possible solution for a new jail using projections of use and other means of establishing the size of a jail.
For the county to receive funding, it would need to put 1% of the basic project cost times the percentile in which the county ranks according to the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s funding formula. Those funds could be raised through unencumbered county funds, bonds, local donated contributions, bond issues, or tax levies.
With the bill remaining in the Ohio House Infrastructure and Rural Development Committee, Commissioner Jerry Miller supports the legislation but is waiting to see how it unfolds.
“I'm hopeful for any legislation that could help Pike County but I'll believe there's a reason to be optimistic when the bill becomes law,” he said on Tuesday.
