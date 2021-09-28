1. Pike Healthy Lifestyle Initiative seeking volunteers
The Pike Healthy Lifestyle Initiative is seeking county residents to participate in a 15-week, free study that will teach how to improve physical activity and provide healthy eating tips. The weight loss program is looking for residents between the ages of 20-64, who will have the opportunity to earn a $25 gift card after each in-person assessment.
Those interested can contact the HERO study at 614-366-9202 or HERO_study@osumc.edu
2. DOE awards grant to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency
PIKETON- On Sept. 23, the Office of Environmental Management awarded a financial assistance grant to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for oversight and monitoring of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant Decontamination and Decommissioning Project.
See inside for more details.
3. Sept. 29 in History
On Sept. 29, 1513, Spanish explorer Vasco Nunez de Balboa discovered the Pacific Ocean. On Sept. 29, 1789, Congress voted to create a U.S. army. On Sept. 29, 1966, Chevrolet introduced the Camaro, which will become an iconic car. On Sept. 29, 2008, Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 777.68 points in the wake of Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual bankruptcies, the largest single-day point loss in Wall Street history.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
