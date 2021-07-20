Leadership development workshop starting next month
The Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be conducting this no-cost workshop on Wednesday, August 25th at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center from 1:00 – 3:00pm, located at 941 Market Street, Piketon.
This workshop will review how to apply the “WHALE DONE” Coaching Process to performance conversations. The “WHALE DONE” Process is based upon the training materials by best-selling author, Ken Blanchard. This Process focuses on how to effectively build trust and honesty with employees when providing coaching feedback on their performance. The result is happier employees that feel respected, appreciated, and trust their supervisors. The workshop will be conducted by Adam Days, the BRN Assistant of the Workforce & Business Development Program.
Gas prices jump in Ohio as national average continues to rise
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents higher this week at $3.126 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The week of July 20, 2020, gas prices on average were $2.126.
July 21 in History
July 21, 1861, In the first major battle of the Civil War, Confederate forces defeat the Union Army along Bull Run near Manassas Junction, Virginia. The battle becomes known as Manassas by the Confederates, while the Union calls it Bull Run. July 21, 1925, John Scopes is found guilty for teaching evolution in Dayton, Tennessee, and is fined $100. July 21, 1954, The French sign an armistice with the Viet Minh that ends the war but divides Vietnam into two countries.
