PIKE- Earlier this week, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff provided an update on the state’s battle against COVID-19.
While numbers have dropped considerably since January, concern remains as the disease’s delta variant begins to pop-up in more and more communities.
The best way to avoid this highly contagious and more lethal strain, like all COVID-19 variants, public health experts say is to take the vaccine. In Vanderhoff’s view, there are parts of Ohio that are better prepared for this next stage.
“The reality is, we now have two Ohios,” he said. “An Ohio that is vaccinated and protected on the one hand, and an Ohio that is unvaccinated and vulnerable to delta, on the other.”
With that in mind, the News Watchman asked Pike County Health Commissioner Matt Brewster which camp the county belonged to: the former or the latter?
The two Ohios can be traced to population differences, he said, where rural counties’ vaccination rates trail those of urban counties. According to ODH, Pike County is currently at 34.41%, while Franklin County - the most populated county in the state- has 52.13% as of Thursday.
Brewster said he is not surprised by this trend, as flu vaccinations often follow along these lines. Results from a survey conducted by the health district also showed similar information.
“This survey showed that 37.8% of respondents stated they would definitely receive the vaccine,” he said in an email, these results released in December. “The main reason for hesitancy was that respondents felt the vaccine process was rushed, which could lead to harmful side effects. Our current vaccination rate is following that trend.”
The health district’s vaccination effort began at the end of December, followed by
drive-thru vaccination clinic in mid-January on Thursdays and Fridays until mid-April where we switched to only Fridays until mid-May.
More recently, Brewster said satellite clinics have been conducted to reach those outside of Waverly and Piketon and at varying times to accommodate work schedules.
Among those includes last Tuesday’s night, heading into Wednesday morning clinic for truck drivers at a US-23 truck stop and a Thursday clinic held at the Nipgen United Methodist Church in Bainbridge.
“The health district continues to be innovative in reaching our community because each person vaccinated does make a difference,” said Brewster. “We have been to every nook and cranny of our county and if we have missed a spot, let us know and we will be there.”
Despite this outreach, the district’s vaccination rate has plummeted to an average between 15 and 30 vaccinations per week - down from a peak of nearly 1,000 in one day.
“I really believe that everyone in our county who wanted vaccinated has already been vaccinated – or at the very least has had multiple opportunities,” said Brewster.
With the majority of the state still not vaccinated in the seventh month of its rollout, incentives have been offered as a way to encourage the population.
The idea behind incentivizing citizens however, including the Vax-a-Million contest, to roll up their sleeves has been met with varying takes.
Gov. Mike DeWine said another program is in the works earlier this week, but Brewster does not think this should be the route to take.
“There is no question that the best defense against COVID-19 is vaccination,” he said. “However, I do not think there is an incentive that can be offered to convince very many of those who have not been vaccinated to take the vaccine. At this point and to a lot of people, an incentive appears as a bribe.”
Cash prizes nor educational programs seem to work as well as personal experience, he said. Extreme illness, hospitalizations, or death have proven to be real motivators.
“That personal aspect and up-close viewpoint of how dangerous this virus can be trumps vaccine education and any incentive that can be offered,” he said.
