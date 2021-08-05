PIKE- The following are the results from Monday, Aug. 2 poultry fancy and market show and the Wednesday, Aug.4 breeding rabbit show at the 2021 Pike County Fair.

POULTRY:

Class 2.1 Bantams:

1st Place Kalynn Mays, age 15, Piketon

2nd Place Riley Welch, age 16, Waverly

Class 2.2 Standards:

1st Place Trinity Trapp, age 16, Waverly

2nd Place Sage Rider, age 17, Piketon

Class 3 Ducks and Geese:

1st Place Waylon Ware, age 8, Eastern

Class 4 Meat Turkeys:

1st Place Owen Armstrong, age 16, Piketon

2nd Place Maggie Armstrong, age 15, Piketon

Champion Best of Show: Kalynn Mays

Reserve Champion Best of Show: Riley Welch

Class 1:

1st Place Brelynn Lawhorn, age 9

2nd Place Laira Trapp, age 14

Class 2:

1st Place Sage Rider, age 17

2nd Place Dylan Leeth, age 14

Class 3:

1st Place Layla Smith, age 11

2nd Place Treven Burnett, age 9

Class 4:

1st Place Emily Wilburn, age 17

2nd Place Lydia Turner, age 13

Class 5:

1st Place Madison Wilburn, age 13

2nd Place Blain Beavers, age 8

Class 6:

1st Place Roger Woodruff, age 17

2nd Place Waylon Ware, age 8

Class 7:

1st Place Ean Perkins, age 15

2nd Place Josiah Satterfield, age 11

Class 8:

1st Place Colton Montgomery, age 17

2nd Place Andrew Beekman, age 16

Grand Champion: Ean Perkins

Reserve Champion: Emily Wilburn

Champion Senior Showmanship: Owen Armstrong

Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Riley Welch

Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Cole Park

Reserve Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Lydra Turner

Champion Junior Showmanship: Treven Burnett

Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Brelynn Lawhorn

Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Jewelyn Wells

Reserve Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Riley Welch

Chamption Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Cole Park

Reserve Chamption Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Leevi Fite

Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Breylynn Lawhorn

Reserve Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Archer Fite

RABBITS:

New Zealand Class 1 Jr. Does:

1st Place: Macie Colburn

2nd Place: Alexis Brown

Netherland Dwarf Class 2 Jr. Does:

1st Place: Jackson Cooper

2nd Place: Jackson Cooper

Holland Lop Class 3 Jr. Does:

1st Place: Winn Farmer

Champion Jr. Doe: Macie Colburn

Reserve Champion Jr. Doe: Jackson Cooper

New Zealand Class 4 Sr. Does:

1st Place Emmitt Wallace

2nd Place David Brandum

Polish Dward Class 5 Sr. Does:

1st Place Addison Johnson

Netherland Dwarf Class 6 Sr. Does:

1st Place: Jackson Cooper

2nd Place: Jackson Cooper

Holland Lop Class 7 Sr. Does:

1st Place David Brandum

Champion Sr. Doe: Emmitt Wallace

Reserve Champion Sr. Doe: David Brandum

Grand Champion Doe: Emmitt Wallace

Reserve Champion Doe: David Brandum

New Zealand Class 8 Jr. Buck:

1st Place: Macie Colburn

2nd Place: Alexis Brown

Netherland Dwarf Class 9 Jr. Buck:

1st Place: Jackson Cooper

2nd Place: Jackson Cooper

Holland Lop Class 10 Jr. Buck:

1st Place Winn Farmer

Champion Jr. Buck: Macie Colburn

Reserve Champion Jr. Buck: Jackson Cooper

New Zealand Class 11 Sr. Bucks:

1st Place Macie Colburn

2nd Place Josh Brewster

Netherland Dwarf Class 12 Sr. Bucks:

1st Place: Jackson Cooper

2nd Place: Jackson Cooper

Holland Lop Class 13 Sr. Bucks:

1st Place David Brandum

Flemish Giant Class 14 Sr. Bucks:

1st Place Winn Farmer

Mini Lop Class 15 Sr. Bucks:

1st Place Winn Farmer

Jersey Wooley Class 16 Sr. Bucks:

1st Place David Brandum

Champion Sr. Buck: Macie Colburn

Reserve Champion Sr. Buck: Macie Colburn

New Zealand Class 17 Doe and Litter:

1st Place Emmitt Wallace

Grand Champion Doe and Litter: Emmitt Wallace

Champion Sr. Rabbit Showmanship: Natalynn McQueen

Reserve Champion Sr. Rabbit Showmanship: Avery Davis

Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship: Haydn Daniels

Reserve Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship: Jordin Hall

Champion Jr. Rabbit Showmanship: George Bushatz

Reserve Champion Jr. Rabbit Showmanship: Jackson Cooper

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments