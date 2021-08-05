PIKE- The following are the results from Monday, Aug. 2 poultry fancy and market show and the Wednesday, Aug.4 breeding rabbit show at the 2021 Pike County Fair.
POULTRY:
Class 2.1 Bantams:
1st Place Kalynn Mays, age 15, Piketon
2nd Place Riley Welch, age 16, Waverly
Class 2.2 Standards:
1st Place Trinity Trapp, age 16, Waverly
2nd Place Sage Rider, age 17, Piketon
Class 3 Ducks and Geese:
1st Place Waylon Ware, age 8, Eastern
Class 4 Meat Turkeys:
1st Place Owen Armstrong, age 16, Piketon
2nd Place Maggie Armstrong, age 15, Piketon
Champion Best of Show: Kalynn Mays
Reserve Champion Best of Show: Riley Welch
Class 1:
1st Place Brelynn Lawhorn, age 9
2nd Place Laira Trapp, age 14
Class 2:
1st Place Sage Rider, age 17
2nd Place Dylan Leeth, age 14
Class 3:
1st Place Layla Smith, age 11
2nd Place Treven Burnett, age 9
Class 4:
1st Place Emily Wilburn, age 17
2nd Place Lydia Turner, age 13
Class 5:
1st Place Madison Wilburn, age 13
2nd Place Blain Beavers, age 8
Class 6:
1st Place Roger Woodruff, age 17
2nd Place Waylon Ware, age 8
Class 7:
1st Place Ean Perkins, age 15
2nd Place Josiah Satterfield, age 11
Class 8:
1st Place Colton Montgomery, age 17
2nd Place Andrew Beekman, age 16
Grand Champion: Ean Perkins
Reserve Champion: Emily Wilburn
Champion Senior Showmanship: Owen Armstrong
Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Riley Welch
Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Cole Park
Reserve Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Lydra Turner
Champion Junior Showmanship: Treven Burnett
Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Brelynn Lawhorn
Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Jewelyn Wells
Reserve Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Riley Welch
Chamption Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Cole Park
Reserve Chamption Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Leevi Fite
Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Breylynn Lawhorn
Reserve Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Archer Fite
RABBITS:
New Zealand Class 1 Jr. Does:
1st Place: Macie Colburn
2nd Place: Alexis Brown
Netherland Dwarf Class 2 Jr. Does:
1st Place: Jackson Cooper
2nd Place: Jackson Cooper
Holland Lop Class 3 Jr. Does:
1st Place: Winn Farmer
Champion Jr. Doe: Macie Colburn
Reserve Champion Jr. Doe: Jackson Cooper
New Zealand Class 4 Sr. Does:
1st Place Emmitt Wallace
2nd Place David Brandum
Polish Dward Class 5 Sr. Does:
1st Place Addison Johnson
Netherland Dwarf Class 6 Sr. Does:
1st Place: Jackson Cooper
2nd Place: Jackson Cooper
Holland Lop Class 7 Sr. Does:
1st Place David Brandum
Champion Sr. Doe: Emmitt Wallace
Reserve Champion Sr. Doe: David Brandum
Grand Champion Doe: Emmitt Wallace
Reserve Champion Doe: David Brandum
New Zealand Class 8 Jr. Buck:
1st Place: Macie Colburn
2nd Place: Alexis Brown
Netherland Dwarf Class 9 Jr. Buck:
1st Place: Jackson Cooper
2nd Place: Jackson Cooper
Holland Lop Class 10 Jr. Buck:
1st Place Winn Farmer
Champion Jr. Buck: Macie Colburn
Reserve Champion Jr. Buck: Jackson Cooper
New Zealand Class 11 Sr. Bucks:
1st Place Macie Colburn
2nd Place Josh Brewster
Netherland Dwarf Class 12 Sr. Bucks:
1st Place: Jackson Cooper
2nd Place: Jackson Cooper
Holland Lop Class 13 Sr. Bucks:
1st Place David Brandum
Flemish Giant Class 14 Sr. Bucks:
1st Place Winn Farmer
Mini Lop Class 15 Sr. Bucks:
1st Place Winn Farmer
Jersey Wooley Class 16 Sr. Bucks:
1st Place David Brandum
Champion Sr. Buck: Macie Colburn
Reserve Champion Sr. Buck: Macie Colburn
New Zealand Class 17 Doe and Litter:
1st Place Emmitt Wallace
Grand Champion Doe and Litter: Emmitt Wallace
Champion Sr. Rabbit Showmanship: Natalynn McQueen
Reserve Champion Sr. Rabbit Showmanship: Avery Davis
Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship: Haydn Daniels
Reserve Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship: Jordin Hall
Champion Jr. Rabbit Showmanship: George Bushatz
Reserve Champion Jr. Rabbit Showmanship: Jackson Cooper
