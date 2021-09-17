COLUMBUS— On Thursday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced an $808 million agreement with three large opioids distributors to assist Ohio communities damaged by the epidemic.
The state's deal with the distributors- Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen- is a stronger deal than the national settlement, Yost says, as attorney fees will be a separate amount from the $808 million.
“This is a historic day for Ohio,” Yost said during an afternoon press conference. “We have $800 million coming to Ohio to fix this mess – what lawyers call ‘abatement.’”
As the News Watchman reported last month, Pike County is among the 140-plus local governments that have accepted the deal. Commissioner Tony Montgomery said the believed amount coming to the county is $400,000.
This sum, however, would be spread out over the course of 18 years and would start to make its way as early as November.
“So we’re going to get, if I’m not mistaken, less than $20,000 a year,” he is quoted in an Aug. 16 article. Local law enforcement, he felt, should receive that $400,000. “I hate to say it this way, but it’s pretty inmaterial.”
The $1.8 million portion set for Scioto County was not enough for its commissioners to sign onto the deal, the only litigating population not to do so in the state.
During an Aug. 12 session, Commissioners Bryan Davis and Scottie Powell said the amount did not come close to meeting the impact the epidemic has had on their community, believed by many to be the state's epicenter.
"I don't know what we fix," said Powell. "If you could tell me what we could fix with $100,000 to address the opioid epidemic, I'd love to hear it."
When asked about the county's decision to not join, Yost spoke on the extent opioids have had in the community, documented in the 2015 book by Sam Quinones' book "Dreamland: The True Tales of America’s Opiate Epidemic."
"This is deeply, deeply personal for the leaders of that community and I wish them Godspeed," he said. "My heart goes out to the people of Scioto County."
The $808 million is broken down as followed:
- 55% goes to a foundation created to disburse the money and fund programs that benefit Ohioans affected by opioids and/or prevent addiction.
- 30% is earmarked for community recovery programs at the local level.
- 15% goes to the state of Ohio.
In addition to the monetary settlement, the distributors must track where and how frequently drugs go and look into and prohibit suspicious opioid orders from pharmacies. This information is required to be shared with state regulators.
“With this resolution, we have some important controls and monitoring provisions in place to help protect Ohioans and its communities from the reckless distribution and over-prescriptions that we have seen in previous years,” Yost said.
The deal comes following a record-breaking year of opioid overdose deaths nationwide, the 93,000 reported a 30% increase from 2019.
According to Harm Reduction Ohio, southern Ohio counties in 2020 had the highest death rates in the state. Pike County had a rate of 75.6 deaths per 100,000 residents, which was the fifth-highest trailing Scioto, Gallia, Meigs, and Vinton counties.
