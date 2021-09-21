WAVERLY- For the first time this month, active COVID-19 cases in Pike County dropped below 300 on Monday.
The reason, data from the Pike County General Health District shows, is that recoveries have outpaced new cases. Such was the case Sept. 20, when 173 recoveries and 54 new cases were reported over a three-day period.
Contributing to the decrease were those under 18, who saw active cases for that demographic go from 99 on Sept. 18 to 62 on Monday. This group makes up nearly 25% of active cases in the county.
Still, the county is not out of the woodworks. The number of cases has reached new heights this month and has caused the health district to no longer provide its interview and contact tracing process.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, no county has had a higher case rate over the past two weeks than Pike County. More than 530 cases have been reported in that frame for a case rate of 1,937.2 per 100,000, whereas the state rate is 683.3 cases per 100,000.
Case increases are only a part of the troubling trend to start September. Since Sept. 1, the district has reported 11 COVID-19 related deaths and 29 hospitalizations.
At the state level, Gov. Mike DeWine said younger populations are playing a major role in the surge of cases and hospitalizations- Tuesday’s 459 hospitalizations the largest since January.
“The bottom line is that we’re seeing our highest levels ever of hospitalizations among those under 50 years old,” said DeWine in a statement. “Those who are getting very sick, being hospitalized, and dying of COVID are getting younger and younger. And it is because they are not vaccinated.”
Hospitalizations in Ohio reached new heights earlier in September, just under 400 patients under the age of 50 during the week of Sept. 5. Those 39 and younger totalled 230 hospitalized Ohioans between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11.
Driving that number up, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says, is the unvaccinated population. According to the governor’s office, approximately 97% of patients of all ages in Ohio hospitals as of Tuesday are unvaccinated.
“If you are young and unvaccinated it’s now probably only a question of when, not if, you get COVID-19. When you get COVID-19 without the protection of a vaccine, there is a very real risk you’ll end up in the hospital or the obituary pages,” he said. “The numbers really tell it all, COVID has changed and is now making younger Ohioans who are not vaccinated very sick. Don’t become a statistic when there is a simple, safe, and effective alternative. Go out today and get vaccinated.”
According to ODH, 35.9% of Pike County residents have completed the vaccination process. The state average for all ages is 49.5%.
The health district provides new case reports and information on where to get vaccinated on their Facebook page. More than 14,750 vaccines have been administered by the district.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
