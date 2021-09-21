BEAVER- Accompanied by family and the family dog, Eastern Local School District Superintendent Neil Leist announced his retirement on Monday following 37 years in education.
Serving the last nine years at Eastern, Leist said during a Facebook livestream on Monday evening that he isn’t leaving the community but that the time had come.
“I’ve been considering retiring for the last two or three years,” he said, dealing with COVID-19 precautions being a contributing factor. “I just decided today that it was time.”
The decision to leave was made not out of request by the Eastern School Board, but rather so Leist can spend more time with his wife, five children, and six grandchildren. The majority of the board actually asked him to stay.
Leist also has two racehorses that he is looking forward to training.
“The board has been great for me to work with,” he said, giving special thanks to board members Micki Atkins, Debra Hannah, Paul Bapst, Frank Bevins Jr., and Charles Rowe Jr.
Leist’s career in education spans four different school districts, but Eastern’s small size allows for a more intimate staff that he and his wife, Candy Leist, have enjoyed.
“Candy and I enjoy being in this district and working in this district,” he said, Candy a 7th grade math teacher. “I think I’ve got to be the only superintendent in the state of Ohio where 80% of the school district has my personal cell phone number.”
“I can tell you he has done nothing but care for your kiddos,” added Candy Leist. “Every decision he makes is because he cares and he’s a good man.”
In total, the livestream brought in more than 6,000 views and received many supporting comments from Eastern families.
Still, perhaps to the hope of those families, the superintendent did not rule out a possible return to either Eastern or another school district.
“I’m definitely not going to burn any bridges as I leave,” he said. “I have enjoyed working with each and everyone on the staff.”
Prior to his return to Eastern, Leist served as superintendent of Clermont Northeastern Local School District for five years. He is an Eastern graduate and spent 17 years teaching at the district in addition to his time as superintendent.
Leist’s retirement will go into effect starting Oct. 15, giving the board a four weeks notice.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.