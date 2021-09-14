Flyer
Andrea Beasley

WAVERLY- On Oct. 9, the Waverly Police Department invites all runners, walkers, and supporters for the 2021 Run for the Badge 5K at Bristol Park.

Starting at 9 a.m., the race proceeds will go towards the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the memory of fallen law enforcement officers.

All participants either virtual or in person will receive a bib, T-Shirt, and medal if registered before Oct. 1. Entry costs are $40 for those older than 18 and $20 for those ages 8 to 17.

Register by visiting: https://nleomf.org/memorial/programs/run-for-the-badge/

